Employers (NYSE:EIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Employers Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of EIG stock opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73. Employers has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $43.46. The company has a market capitalization of $965.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.72 million. Employers had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Employers will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $491,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,504.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Employers by 510.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Employers by 709.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Employers in the second quarter valued at $80,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Employers in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Employers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

