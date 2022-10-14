Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ENTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $103.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. The company had a trading volume of 256 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,071. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.71 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.17). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

