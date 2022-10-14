Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Up 2.8%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.45 and last traded at $69.70. 4,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 379,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava

About Endava

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 23.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.