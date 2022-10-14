Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Up 2.8%

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.45 and last traded at $69.70. 4,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 379,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on DAVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.
Endava Stock Up 0.3 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endava
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.