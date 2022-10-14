Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$1,106.00.

Several analysts recently commented on EDV shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3,000.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider La Mancha Capital Management GP sold 25,300 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.87, for a total transaction of C$629,269.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,231,703 shares in the company, valued at C$1,199,633,386.53.

Endeavour Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$23.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.93. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$22.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.94.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$803.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$760.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Mining will post 1.295115 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. Its project portfolio includes 90% owned Houndé, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; 85% owned Ity mine located in Côte d'Ivoire; 90% owned Sabodala-Massawa mine situated in Senegal; and Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou, Nabanga, and Afema development projects.

