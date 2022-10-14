Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Cap of $8.86 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000806 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $114,005.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00082022 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00060816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00015614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00025678 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001429 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007189 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 57,295,273 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.