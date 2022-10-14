Engie (EPA:ENGI) Given a €18.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.30 ($18.67) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.31) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price target on shares of Engie in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, July 25th.

EPA ENGI traded up €0.21 ($0.21) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €11.75 ($11.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €12.48 and a 200 day moving average of €11.97. Engie has a twelve month low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a twelve month high of €15.16 ($15.47).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

