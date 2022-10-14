ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €18.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. set a €15.70 ($16.02) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.00 ($18.37) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($16.84) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($20.41) target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, September 23rd.

ENI Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:ENI traded up €0.24 ($0.24) during trading on Thursday, reaching €11.69 ($11.93). 23,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ENI has a 12 month low of €10.45 ($10.66) and a 12 month high of €14.80 ($15.10). The company has a 50 day moving average of €11.62 and a 200-day moving average of €12.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.47.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

