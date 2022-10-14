Enigma Market Cap Tops $128,482.29 (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 13th. Enigma has a total market cap of $128,482.29 and approximately $104,267.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000312 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.71 or 0.27150773 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010604 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma’s genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is https://reddit.com/r/enigmaproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co.

Buying and Selling Enigma

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma (ENG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Enigma has a current supply of 35,238,560.94940967 with 13,891,797.33922582 in circulation. The last known price of Enigma is 0.00946519 USD and is down -5.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $90,209.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://enigma.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

