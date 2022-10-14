Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $100.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Entergy has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.27.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.36. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Entergy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.