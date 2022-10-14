Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %
EBTC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $363.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.52. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter.
Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile
Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.
