Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

EBTC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.98. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. The company has a market cap of $363.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.52. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $39.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Enterprise Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

