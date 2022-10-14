Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,036 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.27% of Envista worth $17,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $3,166,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 5.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 0.8% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in Envista by 4.9% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Envista by 10.2% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 177,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,438 shares during the period.

Envista stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.67 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVST shares. TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

