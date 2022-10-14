Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW) Short Interest Up 56.8% in September

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 56.8% from the September 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eos Energy Enterprises

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises stock. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSEW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 253,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Down 2.6 %

EOSEW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.37. 17,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,726. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $4.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.46.

