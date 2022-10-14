EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $219.06 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005249 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00013917 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00019571 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007078 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004681 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004679 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000638 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,159,141 coins. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS (EOS) is a cryptocurrency . EOS has a current supply of 1,061,006,819.1993 with 1,003,139,277.6096 in circulation. The last known price of EOS is 1.039198 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 486 active market(s) with $284,328,806.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://eosnetwork.com/.”

