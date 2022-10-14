EOS (EOS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.02 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $163.31 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00005237 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013825 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00018995 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000330 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007085 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002449 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004704 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004762 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC.
About EOS
EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,061,006,819 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,182,273 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. EOS’s official website is eosnetwork.com.
EOS Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.