Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 96,257 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,243,401 shares.The stock last traded at $3.34 and had previously closed at $3.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Equinox Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

