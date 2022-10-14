Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

ALLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.10.

Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.64. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.43 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

