Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Albireo Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Albireo Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.07) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($2.10). The consensus estimate for Albireo Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($7.95) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.04) EPS.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on ALBO. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Albireo Pharma Stock Performance

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.51. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.19% and a negative net margin of 70.79%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $3,942,695.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,693,303.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 325,275 shares of company stock worth $7,382,589 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albireo Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $8,959,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,011,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 162,505 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,980 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albireo Pharma

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.