Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Coca-Cola Company’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coca-Cola’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola’s FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

NYSE:KO opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

