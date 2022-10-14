Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.06.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.27. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,697,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,032 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,174,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,462,000 after acquiring an additional 889,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,792,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,925 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

