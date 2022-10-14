Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target Cut to $75.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equity Residential from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.06.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.09. The stock had a trading volume of 95,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,318. The company has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQR. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 839,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 290,609 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.