Essentra plc (LON:ESNT) Insider Paul Forman Sells 32,775 Shares

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Rating) insider Paul Forman sold 32,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £73,743.75 ($89,105.55).

Essentra Stock Performance

ESNT opened at GBX 203 ($2.45) on Friday. Essentra plc has a 12-month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 366 ($4.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £612.44 million and a PE ratio of 6,766.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 210.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 263.80.

Essentra Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Essentra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Essentra

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Essentra from GBX 310 ($3.75) to GBX 275 ($3.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

