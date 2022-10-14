Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,690 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Essex Property Trust worth $72,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after acquiring an additional 184,047 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,219,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,814,408,000 after acquiring an additional 316,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,005,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $721,012,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.69.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $229.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.83 and a 52-week high of $363.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

