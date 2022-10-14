Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.43.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 1.8 %

Establishment Labs stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,777. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.50. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.80 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 129.28%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

