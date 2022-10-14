Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Stephens restated their overweight rating on shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.43.
Establishment Labs Trading Down 1.8 %
Establishment Labs stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.44. The company had a trading volume of 983 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,777. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.50. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.
About Establishment Labs
Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.
Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.