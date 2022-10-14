Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Etsy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.09.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Stock Down 9.3 %

ETSY opened at $96.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.32. Etsy has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 144,118 shares of company stock valued at $15,296,048. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.