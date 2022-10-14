Euler Price Reaches $5.79 on Major Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $5.79 or 0.00030134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a market capitalization of $57.54 million and $2.44 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Euler has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,320.28 or 0.27694713 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010817 BTC.

Euler Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

