Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Euro Manganese Price Performance

EUMNF stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Euro Manganese has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

Euro Manganese Company Profile

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

