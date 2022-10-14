Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Short Interest Update

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the September 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Euro Manganese Price Performance
EUMNF stock remained flat at $0.19 during trading on Friday. 3,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,184. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24. Euro Manganese has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.68.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Euro Manganese (EUMNF)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.