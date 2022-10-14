Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Short Interest Down 37.5% in September

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ETCMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eutelsat Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.65) price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cheuvreux cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($10.92) to €9.70 ($9.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Eutelsat Communications Price Performance

OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $2.22 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

See Also

