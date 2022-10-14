eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Stock Price Down 12.5%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE – Get Rating) shares fell 12.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). 4,052,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,859,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

eve Sleep Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.99. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45.

eve Sleep Company Profile

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleepovers, as well as child and baby cot mattress and sleep gifts.

Featured Stories

