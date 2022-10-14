Evercore ISI Raises DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target to $75.00

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DICE. HC Wainwright began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of DICE stock opened at $42.23 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $45.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DICE. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $279,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $207,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 428.6% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 20.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

About DICE Therapeutics

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

