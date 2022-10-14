Evergreen Advisors LLC Has $31.71 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,008,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 12.8% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $31,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255,642 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,586 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,375,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,135,000 after purchasing an additional 815,405 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,104 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 64,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,697,110. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $40.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

