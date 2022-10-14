Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Evergy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 63,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after buying an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 177,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. 84.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVRG. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of Evergy stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.99. 19,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,983. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.49 and a 200-day moving average of $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.51%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

