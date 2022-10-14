EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.44.

NYSE EVGO opened at $7.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. EVgo has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $19.59.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 18,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $215,424.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,463 shares in the company, valued at $397,013.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline Ogata sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,719.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,996.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,276 shares of company stock valued at $728,940. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in EVgo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EVgo by 14.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of EVgo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of EVgo by 120.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

