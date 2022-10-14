Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €18.80 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($19.18) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($29.59) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 19th.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.04 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €17.42 ($17.77). The stock had a trading volume of 855,017 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.85. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($27.33) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($33.64).

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

