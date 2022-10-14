Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) Receives $58.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (OTCMKTS:EIFZF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIFZF. TD Securities began coverage on Exchange Income in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of Exchange Income stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.16. Exchange Income has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.