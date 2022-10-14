eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) PT Lowered to $20.00

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson to $20.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

eXp World Stock Performance

EXPI stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 31,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,713. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05 and a beta of 3.00. eXp World has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $55.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.29.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eXp World will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at eXp World

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $47,791.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $634,718,503.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $47,791.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at $634,718,503.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $878,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,644,043 shares in the company, valued at $404,708,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 629,833 shares of company stock worth $9,245,156 over the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On eXp World

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in eXp World by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 1,286.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in eXp World by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Stories

