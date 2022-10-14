Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on EXPE. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Expedia Group stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.32. The stock had a trading volume of 29,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,524. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $88.70 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,574 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

See Also

