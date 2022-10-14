Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Given New $153.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $156.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Shares of EXR stock traded down $5.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 26,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,584. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $191.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.63. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $156.70 and a one year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 29.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 532.0% during the third quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 61,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

