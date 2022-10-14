Factom (FCT) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Factom (FCT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 14th. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Factom has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. Factom has a market cap of $3.94 million and $2,814.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Factom

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,448,801 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. Factom’s official website is www.factomprotocol.org. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Factom

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom is a system for securing millions of real-time records in the blockchain with a single hash.Businesses and governments can use Factom to simplify records management, record business processes, and address security and compliance issues.Factom uses the blockchain to power a remarkable range of applications, including audit systems, medical records, supply chain management, voting systems, property titles, legal applications, and financial systems. Download the Factom Whitepaper to understand out how business and governments can use the blockchain technology to improve their services and their profit margins.Factom servers, or nodes, are run by individuals or organizations that apply for a grant to become an Authority Node Operator (ANO). ANOs are selected by a committee based on trustworthiness, professionalism, and volume of work, among other criteria. The top servers ranked by user support will be the Federated Servers, followed by the Audit Servers (considered alternates to step in were a Federated Server to lose support or goes offline). For more information, see Factom Governance documentation.The official Factom ticker is “FCT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

