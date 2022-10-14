Factom (FCT) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last Week

Factom (FCT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Factom has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001876 BTC on major exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $3.80 million and approximately $3,622.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Factom Profile

Factom’s genesis date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,448,235 coins. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is https://reddit.com/r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factomprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums.

Factom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Factom (FCT) is a cryptocurrency . Factom has a current supply of 10,447,669.68745395. The last known price of Factom is 0.40822424 USD and is up 19.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,739.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.factomprotocol.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

