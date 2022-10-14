Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the September 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

FRFHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $725.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,050.00 to C$1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$860.00 to C$950.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

FRFHF traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $456.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Fairfax Financial has a one year low of $363.48 and a one year high of $575.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $517.47.

Fairfax Financial ( OTCMKTS:FRFHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($37.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.54%.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

