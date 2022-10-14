Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of FAST opened at $46.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $240,100 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird cut Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Argus decreased their target price on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

