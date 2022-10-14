Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.67. The stock had a trading volume of 52,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,514. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.37% and a negative net margin of 371.73%. The company had revenue of $18.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $153,074.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,037.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,535,000 after acquiring an additional 67,395 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 48,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,567,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $3,877,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

