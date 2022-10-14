Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of AGM stock opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage (AGM)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.