Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $107.39 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $137.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.52.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 305,721 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 219,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.