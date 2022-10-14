FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.50 billion-$24.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $3.44-$3.44 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $210.00.

FedEx Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of FDX stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,134. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $266.79.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock worth $8,361,089 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of FedEx by 553.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FedEx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

