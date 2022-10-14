Feedback (LON:FDBK) Hits New 52-Week High at $111.20

Shares of Feedback plc (LON:FDBK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 111.20 ($1.34) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01), with a volume of 5176301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Feedback Stock Down 8.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £14.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.63.

Feedback Company Profile

Feedback plc, a medical imaging technology company, provides software and systems to those working in the field of medical imaging. Its products include TexRAD, a patent-protected software tool, which extracts and quantifies texture features in radiological images, assists research into all tumour types, and uncovers biomarkers in medical images; and TexRAD Lung, a software tool for the analysis of lung cancer for clinical use in the European Union.

