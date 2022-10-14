Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) Short Interest Up 55.1% in September

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the September 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Femasys in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Get Femasys alerts:

Femasys Stock Performance

Shares of FEMY stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,101. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.70. Femasys has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Femasys

Femasys ( NASDAQ:FEMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative return on equity of 40.81% and a negative net margin of 883.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Femasys will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys in the first quarter valued at $45,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Femasys in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Femasys in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 6.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Femasys

(Get Rating)

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, focuses on women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Femasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Femasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.