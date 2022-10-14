Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferrovial’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ferrovial from €27.40 ($27.96) to €28.30 ($28.88) in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ferrovial from €29.00 ($29.59) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup raised Ferrovial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Societe Generale lowered their target price on Ferrovial from €30.00 ($30.61) to €29.60 ($30.20) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ferrovial from €34.00 ($34.69) to €33.00 ($33.67) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.18.

OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $22.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

