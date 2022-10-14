Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT) Shares Down 1%

Fidelity Digital Health ETF (BATS:FDHT – Get Rating) traded down 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.56 and last traded at $16.56. 110 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.73.
Fidelity Digital Health ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.38.
