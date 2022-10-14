Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.69 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 1,613 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 11,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Fidelity Metaverse ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Metaverse ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Metaverse ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:FMET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.53% of Fidelity Metaverse ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

