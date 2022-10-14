Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Shares Bought by Blue Barn Wealth LLC

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,564,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 546,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,978,000 after purchasing an additional 160,917 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 903,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after purchasing an additional 152,079 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $4,344,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth $4,302,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $22.92. 14,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,412. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

